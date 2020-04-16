Naagin 4: Television actor Rashami Desai has responded she will make her debut on Tik Tok soon. A lot of her fans have requested her to debut on TikTok so she is learning more about it.

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular and loved actresses of Indian Television. Her popularity and fanbase has doubled especially after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, wherein the audience came to know her not her reel but real life personality. After Bigg Boss 13, the actress has surprised her fans by taking up Naagin 4. While the shooting of all the shows have come to a brief halt since due to COVID-19 outbreak, Rashami is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans.

Be it sharing her daily routine to launching her own talk show ‘The RD Show’, Rashami Desai has proved that she knows how to keep her fans glued to her social media handles. In a recent interview with a news portal, when Rashami was asked if she plans to catch on the TikTok trend like many other Bollywood and Television celebrities, the actress responded in a yes.

Rashami Desai said that she doesn’t know when but she may make her debut on TikTok. Since the platform is quite different, she needs to learn more about it. A lot of people have asked her to make an account on TikTok. Moreover, a lot of people have mailed and DMed India TikTok to bring her on the platform. The Naagin 4 actress further added that she will definitely come on TikTok because people love watching those kind of videos.

Among Bigg Boss 13 contestants, the ones that are on TikTok include Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Zariwala.

