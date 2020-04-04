Naagin 4: Television actor Rashami Desai has shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen learning to play guitar. The actor has also shared an important life lesson along with the picture.

Naagin 4: The 21-day lockdown imposed by the government of India to curb the spread of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 has given everyone ample time at home to explore various talents, learn new things and finish their task list. Even in the time of uncertainty and despair, many Indian actors have decided to spread positivity on social media by sharing their daily happenings. Be it cleaning the house, cooking, exploring new talents to simply treating everyone with some adorable photos, the actors have made it a point to give their fans an insight into their personal life.

One such actor who has been garnering a lot of love and support on the Internet is Rashami Desai. After taking social media by a storm with her Ram Navami photos, Rashami has now shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen learning how to play a guitar. There is also a young boy guiding her how to pluck the strings and play various tunes.

Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Rashami Desai wrote in the caption that life is too short. Therefore, we shouldn’t miss any opportunity to create beautiful memories. The actor added that one should try to find happiness in these little moments and do everything that we always wished to do.



After a successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai is currently seen in season 4 of Naagin, in which she is seen essaying the role of Shalakha.

