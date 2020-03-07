Naagin 4: Rashami Desai, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13, is likely to replace Jasmin Bhasin in Colors' supernatural show Naagin 4 and essay the role of Nayantara. Reports say that her entry sequence will be aired on this Sunday.

Naagin 4: After an impressive stint in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai is reportedly all set to star in one of the most loved and watched shows of Colors-Naagin 4. Known to rule the TRP charts with its heightened drama, interesting storyline and unique screenplay, Naagin 4 will be Rashami’s first big project after her 4 month-long stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The latest report by a news portal suggests that Rashami will play the role of Nayantara in Naagin 4 and step into the shoes of none other than Jasmin Bhasin.

Although Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin are not in good terms, they have previously shared the screen space in Colors’ show Dil Se Dil Tak, in which Rashami played the role of Sidharth Shukla’s on-screen wife.

Rashami Desai is expected to start shooting for the show today so that her entry sequence can be aired on Sunday, i.e March 8. Rose to fame with her performance in Uttaran followed by shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Dil Se Dil Tak among many others, it will be interesting see Rashami slip under the skin of a negative character and that too a Naagin.

Naagin 4, which has managed to secure a top spot in the TRP charts and grab audience’s attention, stars Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani in key prominent roles. On the other hand, along with Rashami Desai, several other Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma among many others have announced their upcoming projects.

