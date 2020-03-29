Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai recently reacted to speculations of Sidharth Shukla entering Naagin 4 as her love interest. Rashami said that she has no clue over the development.

Naagin 4: After impressing and showcasing her true side to her fans in Bigg Boss season 13, Rashami Desai got the opportunity to feature in Ekta Kapoor’s top-rated supernatural show Naagin 4. The hottie had already started shooting for the show and no doubt, the script also got interesting after Rashami Desai’s entry. Some days back, there were reports that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also appear in the show in the role of Rashami Desai aka Shalaka’s love interest.

Recently, while getting the news confirmed from Sidharth Shukla, his team spilled the beans over his entry in Naagin 4 and said that all this is just a rumor. Further, Rashami Desai also reacted on the same report and revealed that she has no clue about Sidharth Shukla’s entry in Naagin 4. Now, hearing this, no doubt, the fans Sidharth and Rashami might get disappointed as their collaboration was just a rumor.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai bond, in every phrase of Bigg Boss, their bond kept changing. When their opinions didn’t match, both of them were seen getting into an argument and when entertainment was the need of the hour, both Rashami and Sidharth were seen teasing each other and played pranks on each other.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi starrer to take a 15-year leap?

Though, there personal comments and their fights were the main point of attraction of their bond inside the house, their chemistry is something their fans still miss on the Television screens. On the work front, Sidharth Shukla recently appeared in a music video with Shehnaaz Gil titled as Bhula Dunga, which received a lot of praise from the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App