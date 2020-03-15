Rashami Desai shared pictures from her new project Naagin 4, she looked adorable in the wedding attire. Her fans can't keep calm after watching the adorable photos. Have a look at the phenomenal photos.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house Rashmi Desai put her steps into Nia Sharma’s show Naagin 4. She took over the character of Jasmine Bhasin, Nayanthara, she has changed her look for this character. The makers have decided to change the name as well and give the name Shalaka. Rashmi Desai looked happy for her new venture as she is going to perform a totally different character in the television show.

Rashmi Desai has begun her career in the negative role in Uttaran but she had also played a positive role in the same serial. But this time Rashami Desai’s character is going to be totally negative. Shalaka came to take revenge from Brinda because she has taken away all her happiness and her mother too. Rashmi Desai shares pictures on her Instagram from the last episode of Naagin 4.

In the pictures she was dressed up like a bride, she wore Magenta lehenga with green dupatta Rashmi Desai look adorable in the wedding attire in the last episode of Naagin 4 we have seen that Shalaka entered the show. She got married to Dev and took place of Nayanthara she was all set to take revenge from Brinda in which Murnica was helping her.

Rashami Desai these days is highly active on her social media accounts. She misses no chance to adore her fans by her commendable photoshoots. Recently she has been seen with her forever friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee and gave the duo the name Devoshami. For more such updates stay tuned to NewsX.

