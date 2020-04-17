Naagin 4: Actor Rashami Desai's throwback photo with her grandmother is garnering a lot of love and praises on social media. The photo is about to cross 1 lakh likes on Instagram. Take a look-

With her bold and different characters on the small screen, Rashami Desai has carved a space for herself not just in the television industry but also in the heart of fans. While fans have loved her on-screen characters Tapasya and Shorbori, it was Bigg Boss 13 that made them witness the real Rashami Desai and adore her even more. They want to know her more and Rashami Desai doesn’t mind going an extra mile to make them happy. A few days back, Rashami Desai took a trip down the memory lane and treated her fans with some throwback photos, which are receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media.

One of the throwback photos of Rashami Desai goes back to her childhood and reflects her young and carefree days. In the photo, Rashami is seen posing for the camera with her grandmother. Sharing the photo on her profile, Rashami wrote in the caption that it is her favourite throwback. She said that while we are young, everything is about learning new things with your grandmother. The actress also expressed her desire to relive those days.

Another photo shared by the actress featured her posing for a picture perfect family photo on her second brother’s wedding. Interestingly, Rashami did not stop there and also shared a photo from her first ever show, which marked her debut in the industry.

After Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai is seen in Colors’ hit show Naagin 4, in which she essays the role of Shalakha. During her time in coronavirus lockdown, the actress has also started her own talk show titled The RD Show.

