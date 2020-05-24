Naagin 4: The most awaited show of television Naagin 4 is not under production now due to lockdown. Amid pandemic, Rashami Desai fans would be sad to know that she would not be seen in the show after shooting resumes.

Naagin 4: The most awaited show of television Naagin 4 is not under production now due to lockdown. Amid pandemic, Rashami Desai fans would be sad to know that she would not be seen in the show after shooting resumes. Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai’s show Naagin 4 took hype just after the launch of the new season but unfortunately the show held a pause due to lockdown. Rashami Desai entered into the show and just after a few days it got locked down. Rashami Desai also tested on the sets of Naagin 4 as she was suffering from fever during shooting. Rashami replaced Jasmin Bhasin’s character Nayanthara in the show with Shalaka and entered like a boom but it did not work for a long and shooting got stopped because of the lockdown.

Rashami Desai now made a shocking announcement that she would not be part of the show as Shalaka once the show will resume. This made her fans upset and ow even there is no clarity if the makers are going to take the show forward or the season is going to be relaunched. Jasmin Bhasin earlier prases Rashmi Desai’s entry into the show and said that she had turned the charter totally in her way and doing well.

Now fans have to wait for the lockdown to end so that they could understand how the makers have planned their old shows to be back with stable entertainment. There are many other shows who are expected to go off-air due to the disturbance created by the lockdown.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App