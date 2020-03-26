Naagin 4: Sidharth Shukla is reportedly all set to join the starcast of Naagin 4 after winning Bigg Boss 13. In the show, the actor will be seen romancing Rashami Desai's character Shalaka and help her in creating troubles for Brinda.

Naagin 4: One of the most loved on-screen couples of Indian Television and ex-flames in real life- Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are all set to reunite for yet another hit television show- Naagin 4. After romancing each other in Dil Se Dil Tak and being at two warring ends in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Rashami will share the screen space once again in Naagin 4 to deliver high voltage drama and romance. If the latest reports are to be believed, Sidharth is all set to join the starcast of Naagin 4 as the love interest of Rashami Desai’s character Shalaka.

Entering into the world of shape-shifting serpents, Sidharth will not only be seen romancing Rashami’s character Shalaka but also help her in creating more troubles for Brinda (Nia Sharma). Reports also say that while Sidharth was slated to start shooting for Naagin 4 soon, the shooting has been postponed during to COVID-19 scare. Henceforth, SidRa fans would have to wait just a little longer to see them together on the small screen.

The current track of Naagin 4 follows the entry of Shalaka into Dev and Brinda’s life. After Brinda disappeared from Dev’s life for an year, his family got him married to Shalaka. However, Brinda has come back and wants Dev back in his life. Shalaka, who has married Dev with a hidden motive, is unwilling to make Brinda enter his life again and is doing everything it takes to keep them apart.

Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, has recently done a music video with Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song has garnered 23 million views in 2 days and is trending at No. 1 spot on YouTube.

