Naagin 4: One of the most-watched supernatural fantasy thriller show Naagin 4, is heading towards its biggest revelation, where Dev get marries to Shalaka, while Brinda feels jealous to see that. To attract Dev she performs a sensuous dance on Holi.

Naagin 4: Talking about supernatural fantasy thriller show then nothing could be better than most-watched serial, Naagin 4. In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to watch Vish had plotted against Dev and Brinda, tries to break their relationship.

He conspires in such a way that Dev believed that Brinda eloped with Rajat, which created misunderstanding between the two. With that their love story moves ahead for 1 year where Dev was seen celebrating Holi with his family, amidst Brinda returns in his life and once again they fall in love for each other.

Here’s a twist that Dev is now married to Shalaka and indeed they share a great bond too, by looking at all this scenario Brinda fumes into anger and tries every possible way to break their relationship. So, for that Brinda performs a sensuous dance on Holi to attract Dev towards her, and to spark their romance.

Nevertheless, its an Ekta Kapoor’s production so it has to have shocking twists and turns, till now all the 4 seasons of Naagin is a super hit, as in the serial serpents fights from evil power and protect ‘Naagmani’. In season 4 Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Rashami Desai are in lead roles. Currently, its episode and 23 and 24 garnered 5.6 percent TRP. For her ultra-high dramatic show, Ekta Kapoor bagged various awards for it.

Indeed the plot is catching everyone’s gaze as all the characters in the show are doing justice to their roles. The show once ranked higher in TRP numbers with 9 percent.

