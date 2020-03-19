Naagin 4 Spoiler alert: Rashami Desai aka Shalakha will bring a new twist in the show, as Brinda gets a clue of her evil plan. In the show, Brinda gets a shock after knowing that Shalakha is also a Naagin and she has immense power like her.

Naagin 4 Spoiler alert: It’s an Ekta Kapoor’s production, so drama and twist is now a part of it. Naagin is running is the fourth installment in the form of Naagin 4 where Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Hassanandani, and Rashami Desai are in lead roles. In the current scenario, Rashami as Shalakha has entered into the show, the show took a 1-year leap, where Brinda makes a comeback and she feels jealous of Shalakha as she is now Dev’s new wife.

In the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will get to watch, that Brinda gets a shock after knowing the real face of Shalakha, as she is also a serpent ( icchadhari naagin) who has immense magical power just like her, she entered into Parikh’s family with a motive to destroy BrinDev’s life, and currently, she is not what she is portraying her self to the family. However, Brinda also senses that she might be here for Naagmani.

Watch Naagin 4 promo:

Indeed the plot is quite intriguing, but in recent TRP reposts the show sunk to the level of 10. So to maintain the TRP, the makers added a new character of Shalakha. It will be interesting to watch, will Brinda will be successful to reveal the real face of Shalakha? Will Shalakha destroy the whole of Parikh’s family? In the show, Nia Sharma as Brinda, Vijayendra Kumeria as Dev Parikh, Rashami Desai as Shalakha Dev Parikh, Sayantani Ghosh as Manyata, Jasmin Bhasin as Nayantara are playing the lead roles.

