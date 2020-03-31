Naagin 4 spoiler alert: Naagin 4 takes turns and twist in the last episode, Vishakha who is continuously trying to know the secret of Lal Tekery mandir has now decided to destroy the temple.

Naagin 4 spoiler alert: Nia Sharma’s show Naagin has become the talk of the town since the show has begun to telecast on the television. Earlier the seasons of Naagin were extremely hit on the small curtains. The show begins with Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani in season 1 and people loved their concept, the show was very successful that the makers were able to make the 4 seasons of the show.

This time Nia Sharma has impressed the audience with her fabulous acting, and typical Naagin looks. The actress took the strong challenge as it is very difficult to won hearts now because all the Naagin’s have their own impressions. Apart from Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti has also marked the success and has been loved by the audience.

In the show, we have seen that Vishakha who is a bad Naagin is trying to get the Naagmani and also trying to learn the truth of Lal Tekdi Mandir. Unknowingly Dev kept the Naagmani with him. Vishakha made the efforts to get the Naagmani but she always failed to get the Naagmani. Now, she tried to learn the details and the secret of Lal Tekdi Mandir and tried to destroy the temple to learn the truth.

The shooting of the serial is now paused because of the coronavirus outbreak in the world. The fans might have to wait for the release of the suspense where we could watch, what happened next. If Vishakha would be able to get the information about Lal Tekdi mandir.

