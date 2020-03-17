Naagin 4 has seen Shalaka getting married to Dev and ending all possibility of Dev and Brinda getting back together however in the episode to come Brinda and Dev will find themselves in vulnerable spot when they both bump into one another.

Naagin 4 has been at the forefront of high octane drama with its introduction of new characters and revival of older one’s keeping the audience hooked at all this, will feature Brinda and Dev rekindling their love in the most mundane of place kitchen in the upcoming episode.

The interaction will go about when Brinda will be seen working in the kitchen of the Parikh house where Dev will enter to get something to eat for himself and will accidentally end up get his hand burnt.

This will prompt Brinda to instinctively help Dev which will lead to them having a moment, as Brinda will provide Dev with first aid which will bring them closer to one another, only to end the scene with a realization that they both are not married any more and have gone out their separate ways.

Brinda has been in the Parikh house for a while now, but rarely gets a chance to interact with Dev and this particular moment will possible open the gates for the two as they both felt a spark while they were together, regardless Shalaka will continue to play the role of supportive wife hoping to win Dev’s heart for good.

However, this interaction and the brief moment shared between Brinda and Dev when they locked eyes will put a doubt in the mind of Dev as he will end up contemplating whether ending things with Brinda was a good decision or not.

This recent development will further the anger and hostility between Shalaka and Brinda who will eventually get into a verbal altercation, and will be seen fighting for Dev’s affection.

