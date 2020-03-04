Naagin 4 will Brinda falling prey to an evil plan by Vrushali, who hoped to get Brinda out of the Parikh family for good.

Naagin 4 has Brinda and Dev at the center of its storyline and it looks like one half of the two is going encounter a life-altering situation when Vrushali, Dev’s mother will frame an evil plan in order to get Brinda out of her son’s life.

Vrushali wants Brinda out of the Parikh family and in order to get rid of her for good she will make Brinda visit the factory all alone in the night, where she will meet well-armed goons that have been paid to kill her by Vrushali.

Brinda however despite being outnumbered and unarmed will fight off all the goons by herself making this plan by Vrushali a colossal failure only to return back to Dev alive and well.

Vrushali is still unaware of Brinda’s Naagin powers and she will frame a plan that might have killed a regular human but feels nothing but a minor inconvenience for Brinda.

This plan by Vrushali would also make Brinda much more cautious in the Parikh house as she would now be fully aware of how close she is to getting exposed in front of everyone as everyone has eyes on her.

This twist will make for interesting television in the coming days as Brinda will adopt the mentality of one versus all while Vrushali will try to corrupt Dev’s mind against Brinda to get her desire of seeing Brinda out of Parikh family.

Making the Colors supernatural drama all the more intriguing and full of drama.

