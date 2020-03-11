The Colors drama Naagin 4 has been amidst some of the most entertaining shows in recent years and the trend seems to continue with tonight's episode with Brinda finding out about the killer of Manyata and while Vishakha does her best to sabotage the relationship of Dev and Brinda.

Naagin 4’s central romance Dev and Brinda will be seen fighting yet again this time falling prey to the masterful plotting of Vishakha, who will make sure to get Brinda in the bad books of not only Dev but entire Parikh family.

Tonight’s episode will see Brinda not taking part in the Holika Dahan of Parikh family to pay respects to her deceased mother Manyata and perform her last rituals, this will give Vishakha an opportunity to unfold her plan which she will do by corrupting the minds of Dev and entire Parikh family against Brinda, to the point that Dev will confront Brinda upon her arrival in the Parikh house and will question here whereabouts, while angrily questioning her motives as to why she missed the family Holika Dahan.

However, this will bring a positive for Brinda as she will uncover that it wasn’t the Parikh family, behind the murder of Manyata as she was suspected and would connect the dots to conclude that Vishakha is the ultimate culprit and it was her who claimed the life of her mother.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol host announces his break from hosting, to focus on his debut album

This will prompt Brinda to monitor the actions of Vishakha as she still has no proof that indeed it was her that murdered Manyata while making up to Dev as it would get clear to Brinda that Dev isn’t vile and it is just her prejudice against him because of his family ties.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jay Bhanushali reacts to fight with Paras Chhabra, says channel edited his comments

Tonight’s episode will feature all this and more and is guaranteed to be a high on drama episode which has become a norm with this Colors drama in recent weeks.

Also Read: Online TRP report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leading, The Kapil Sharma show makes a surprise entry in top 10 shows

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App