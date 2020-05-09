Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin on early Saturday shares a sun-kissed selfie, donning a red floral top and let her hair loose. Her fans called her true beauty, check the post here--

Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin on Saturday morning shared a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. In the photo, the diva can be seen wearing a red floral skirt and let her hair loose, the highlight of the photo was that she was pretending to be on vacancy chilling on the seaside, however, in reality, the photo has been clicked at her home.

Jasmin captioned the photo, which reads: Good but not an angel. Within no time the photo got more than 1 lakh 30 thousand like with thousands of lovable comments. A fan wrote: A fan wrote a full song Aankhon Mein Teri song on her mesmerizing beauty. While another fan wrote: What a beauty never saw in real life. Moreover, the post was praised by all her fans.

Talking about her quarantine, the diva is binge-watching web series and movies as earlier this week she recommended a web series to her fans. Meanwhile, she is back to her home and spending time with her family and her ‘Pawfect’ furry friend.

Check the post:

On the professional front, the diva is basking in the success as her serials and TV presence is much liked by the viewers. In Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, her funny tussle with Rohit Shetty was loved by the viewers, even her fans use to back her when Shetty scolded her in few episodes.

The diva started her career with the serial Tashan-E-Ishq in Twinkle Taneja’s role soon she got a big budget offer of Dil Se Dil Tak and currently, she is associated with Ekta Kapoor’s highest TRP gainer show Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

