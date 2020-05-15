Naagin 4 actor Rashami Desai opens up about weight issues, says it is the biggest challenge for every actor.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is among the most phenomenal actors of the industry. The hottie loves to take challenges and keeps experimenting with her roles on-screens. Rashami Desai was last seen in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 13 and with her charm and real personality, the actor managed won various hearts. Though her journey was not less than a rollercoaster due to Arhaan Khan controversy, somehow, the hottie managed to play her game with grace and also became one of the finalists.

Rashami Desai’s life has not been that easy. One of the biggest challenges which the actor is currently facing is her weight. Recently, during an interaction with a media portal, Rashami Desai said that for her the tendency to put on weight is very easy as for an actor it is the biggest challenge. Though, the hottie loves to do yoga but still finds weight issues to be a major problem. She added weight is the biggest challenge for all the actresses as the main task is to look fit on-screen.

After Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai got an opportunity to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor in Naagin 4. Moreover, Rashami Desai also came up with her Instagram talk show The RD Show, where she invited guests from different fields to motivate people and discuss the various struggles of life.

Earlier, in an interview, Rashami Desai revealed that during Bigg Boss, a lot of times she thought to quit but it was her commitment that always made her stick to the situation. She said that she is also thankful to all her housemates, who gave her space to deal with her problems. She added that her journey is full of good and bad memories but she prefers good memories to cherish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9QmI4IAgul/

