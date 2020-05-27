Naagin 4 star Vijayendra Kumeria opens up about the show's abrupt ending says he was prepared for this.

This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire nation at a standstill. Among other industries, the entertainment industry is also among the major sufferers from the pandemic. Recently, reports suggest that Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 which features Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria might be revamped. Reports revealed that the channel along with the makers and the cast held a meeting and have decided that Rashami Desai’s character Shlakha will not be taken forward.

The channel and the producers are willing to bring down the budget due to the current situation of the market. Reports reveal that since Rashami Desai was an expensive resource, the decision was taken not to take her character forward. Further, the decision on Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria is not yet revealed. In an interview, Vijayendra, who is seen playing the role of Dev confirmed the reports and said that after the lockdown, the team will be shooting the end of the show and will wrap up soon.

He opened up about season 5 and said that he has no idea about the next season. He further expressed himself that he is not surprised by the maker’s decision of shooting the end and revamping knowing the fact that there are many other shows which are on the same verge so he had expected this move.

Now, Naagin 4 is not the first show, earlier to this, many other shows like Patiala Babes, Isharo Isharo Mein, Beyhadh 2, Dil Jaise Dhadakne Do and Dadi Ama Dadi Ama Maan Jaao has also gone off air.

