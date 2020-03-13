Naagin Season 3's Bella to be back soon with Surbhi Jyoti roped in to bring back the character in the 4th season of the supernatural drama.

Naagin 4 has been in the among the most-watched television serials due to its meticulous world-building and engaging characters one of such characters was Bella that appeared in the third season of Naagin and has been missed by the fans throughout this season, which the makers have taken note and acted on it as well as they are bringing back Surbhi Jyoti for a second run with her character Bella.

It will be interesting to see her comeback as finally, Brinda has given in to her rage and decided to carry out the act of revenge trying to kill Dev by poisoning him in order to avenge her mother Manyata’s death which was busted with the arrival of a new character in Rashmi Desai’s Shalaka that distracted Brinda from executing her plan.

Naagin 4 has already seen Brinda against the entire Parikh family, but this time its gonna deliver on the action as the Parikh family’s Holi celebration will be spoiled by Brinda who will poison Dev’s drink to kill him and avenge his mother’s death.

Brinda is furious after her mother’s death and has made up her mind to lay vengeance on Dev and the Parikh family however this new twist will push Brinda on the back foot and re-think her plan, now with this new revelation its intriguing to see as to whose side will Bella be on upon her arrival.

Now, with newly introduced Shalaka and the comeback of Bella, it will be interesting to see how the characters interact with one another and in what capacity.

