Naagin 4: Vijayendra Kumeria recently opened up about his experience of working with his costars Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai. Read here—

After astonishing his fans by appearing in social drama show Udaan, Vijayendra Kumeria is currently garnering eyeballs by appearing in Ekta Kapoor’s most popular franchise Naagin. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Vijayendra revealed that he was very happy when he came to know about the opportunity to work in Ekta Kapoor’s show. He added that people of all ages watch Naagin and it is special to be a part of this supernatural series.

Vijayendra Kumeria further opened up about his costars Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai. He added that Nia loves to finish off her work and is great at her lines and dialogues. He said that sharing the screens with such actors feel very good. He added that all of them always try to give their best after been briefed about the scene. Talking about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai, he added that he has just shot with her for a week and can’t tell much but work becomes easy when the actor is good.

This won’t be wrong to say that Vijayendra Kumeria’s onscreen chemistry with Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai is well appreciated by the fans. Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the show but due to the demand of the script, she had to take an exit and Rashami Desai was then introduced. Reports also revealed that before Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma was approached by the makers for the role.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown day 9: Jasmin Bhasin plans to be part of Bigg Boss 14

On the work front, Vijayendra Kumeria did his acting debut in 2011 with the show Chotti Bahu. Post to it, he also appeared in Aaj Ki Housewife Hai, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai and Tumhari Paakhi. The actor mainly came in limelight when he appeared in Udaan with Vidhi Pandya and Paras Arora and Meera Deosthale.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App