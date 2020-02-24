Naagin 4: Naagrani Bela from Naagin 3 returns the show as Surbhi Jyoti joins the cast of Naagin 4 for a second run with the character, saving Dev from Vishaka and exposing her true intentions to everyone.

Naagin 4 like its previous seasons has managed to become a fan-favorite yet again with its fourth season, however, fans still miss the magic of season 3 and its charming lead Surbhi Jyoti, the popularity of Surbhi’s iteration of Naagin hasn’t gone unnoticed by the makers of the show as she has been roped in to play Naagrani Bela yet again in the latest season.

Surbhi Jyoti will join the packed roster of Naagins along with Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sayantani Ghosh all of whom are portraying Naagins on screen.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Naagrani Bela will make a huge comeback that will make the viewers jump off of their seats as she will make her comeback when the leads need help the most.

Naagrani Bela will return to save Dev from Vishaka right when she is about to behead him and to collect the naagmani from his corpse, this entry of Naagrani Bela will turn the current plot on its head, as it will resolve the conflict between Brinda and Dev.

Also making Brinda acknowledge the feelings that she has developed towards Dev in the process despite her constant denial of any affection towards him.

This return comes at the back of Naagin 4’s failure to reach the popularity like the seasons before it, which has made the makers decide upon this inclusion of Naagrani Bela in the current season as well, as it will bring back the viewers that quit watching the show after season 3.

