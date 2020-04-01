Everyone is missing those good old days when we used to roam around without any fear. But the lockdown is necessary because of the coronavirus crisis, the only thing which we all can do and we all should do is, remembering about the good old memories and stay positive. As we all know our energies are contagious so we should always remain positive and make others cheerful as well. This is what the actress of Naagin 4 Nia Sharma, is doing right now, she has recently shared a video of hers, which has gone viral and has caught the attention of all her lovers.

In the video it can be seen that the star is inside a car and is grooving on the beats of a popular Spanish song while on her way to somewhere. In the video Nia is looking gorgeous in her white sheer net saree, she has tied up her hair into a bun and is wearing matching earrings and as usual Nia’s makeup is just on point which can be witnessed when she comes closer to the camera and shouts Despacito.

The first person to comment on her video was one of her co-star from Naagin 4, Vijayendra Kumeria.He commented on her video that, whether she knew about the lockdown beforehand as she has a collection of videos waiting to be posted. Talking about Nia Sharma’s work front then Nia has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in Naagin 4 as Brinda.The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. All the seasons of the show have been a hit and just like the past seasons, this season is also receiving lots of love from the audience.

