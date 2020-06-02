Sasural Simar Ka actor Deepika Kakkar has been approached for playing the character of Naagin in the season 5 after lockdown, however, Mahek Chahal from Bigg Boss season 5 is also in talks for the same.

Sasural Simar Ka actor Deepika Kakkar has been approached for playing the character of Naagin in season 5 after lockdown. Although the reports are not confirmed by the officials there were rumours that Dipika Kakkar after Kahan Hum Khahan Tum managed to get more fame and that brings her the character of Naagin and makes her more suitable than anyone else. Dipika Kakkar is very strong at her delivery that would make her even more impactful Naagin for season 5.

However, Mahek Chahal from Bigg Boss season 5 is also in talks for the same role and now it seems to be almost confirmed that she has been chosen for this role. Although Ekta Kapoor is yet to announce the name of the cast and it might happen after the shoot will begin for season 4. Talking about the abrupt ending, Nia Sharma earlier said that she totally understands the problem of the producer and she stands with Ekta Kapoor. Also, lead actor Vijyendra Kumeria said that this was not about the dues and the payments it was simply not easy to pick up the story in between.

Talking about Deepika Kakkar Ibrahim, she was also appeared in Bigg Boss season 12 and then she got paired up with Karan V Grover in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. The show received immense love from the audience, later it falls somewhere and affected the TRP which lead the makers to called of the show eventually the show wind up just before the lockdown so it turned out to be a good decision.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App