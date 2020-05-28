Naagin 5: This won’t be wrong to say that Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series has turned out to be quite successful. So far, the audience has watched four seasons and all of them were based on the same concept but every time Ekta Kapoor brought a new plot to impress her fans. The TV czarina misses no chance of hitting the TRP charts and entertaining fans with her interesting storylines and suitable characters. The series began with Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani appearing in the first part in key roles. No doubt, the first part was the most successful season and made all the actors hit eyeballs.

Later, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani continued to glam up the screens with Pearl V Puri. The other seasons were taken forward by Sayanti Ghosh, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Rashami Desai. Recently, there were reports that Naagin 4 is getting a revamp. But later the lead star Vijayendra Kumeria opened up about the subject and said that the cast will be shooting the end after the lockdown ends.

When asked about Naagin 5, Vijayendra said that he has no idea about the next installment. Reports suggest that after Naagin 4 is ended, Ekta Kapoor will start working on season 5. Now, as per rumour mills, Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang might play the lead star in the show. Though nothing has been confirmed, if all these reports turn out to be true, it will be quite exciting to see Shivin Narang return on-screens.

On the work front, Shivin Narang started his acting career by first appearing in Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year in 2012. Later he was also seen in Tv show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, which brought the actor in limelight. Post to which, he also appeared in shows like Internet Wala Love, Beyhadh 2, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

