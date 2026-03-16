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Home > Entertainment > Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside

Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside

The March 15 episode of Naagin 7 reaches a major turning point as Ananta faces the Dragon clan and a new enemy played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The supernatural drama airs at 8 PM on Colors TV and streams simultaneously on JioHotstar.

Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight(Pc: Instagram)
Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight(Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 16, 2026 00:48:26 IST

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Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside

The show will achieve its maximum audience numbers during its March 15, 2026 broadcast because its supernatural elements have reached their most intense point.

Fans of the franchise are eager to see how Ananta’s complex journey will develop when she meets her new enemies whom Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will portray. 

The show has become essential viewing for millions because it combines high-stakes mythology with contemporary emotional storytelling, which operates as the main attraction of its weekend schedule.

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The upcoming episode will serve as a crucial moment in the story because it shows the battle between the Serpent Queen and the new Dragon clan and the secret relationship between Ananta and Aryaman.

Naagin 7 Sunday Episode Airing Schedule on Colors TV

The official broadcast for the latest installment is set for 8:00 PM IST on Colors TV. The Sunday episode, which follows its regular weekend schedule, serves as the week’s final show because it usually ends with a significant cliffhanger that keeps viewers interested until the next episode.

For those who prefer digital accessibility, the episode will also stream simultaneously on JioHotstar, which allows viewers to catch the supernatural action live on their mobile devices or smart TVs.

The schedule stays the same because the 8 PM time slot, which runs from Saturday to Sunday, will keep showing “Naagin-verse” shows and their developing storylines throughout primetime.

Streaming Details for Naagin Season 7 Episode 24

The show offers two broadcasting options, which enable it to reach audiences who watch through traditional means and those who use streaming services.

The JioHotstar platform serves as the exclusive digital home for the series while its main broadcast occurs on linear television through Colors. The high-definition VFX and AI-assisted visual designs of this season become available to fans throughout the country because of this system.

The 8:00 PM live broadcast will be followed by a repeat telecast on Colors, which will air the next Monday afternoon, or viewers can choose to watch the episode through the OTT platform whenever they want.

Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2026: When, Where To Watch ZCA Online, Date, Venue And Streaming Details Inside

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:48 AM IST
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Tags: Naagin 7 Colors TV scheduleNaagin 7 Episode 24Naagin 7 March 15 episodeNaagin 7 Sunday timing

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Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside

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Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside
Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside
Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside
Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside

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