Mouni Roy is one of the favourite TV actresses of all time. Starting her career from being Krishna Tulsi in “Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” to now having the leading role in the supernatural TV series “Naagin”. After the success of first two parts of the series, she has now set her mind to enter the B-Town. She has already ended shooting her film Gold with Akshay Kumar. She will be seen in a retro look in the movie. Moreover, fulfilling the dream to work in Dharma Productions, she is currently shooting for the movie Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

She says it was tough for her to leave the Naagin show and Ekta Kapoor but then she couldn’t say no to the big opportunity coming to her from Dharma Productions. After she quit the role of ‘Shivangi’ in Naagin the role is likely to be replaced by the ‘Qubul Hai’ actress Surbhi Jyoti. In fact, Surbhi and Anita Hassanandani will be the new leading actress of the show. She has recently been posting her mind-blowing pictures from the shooting locations and was then questioned about whether she is leaving the small screen.

In an interview; she cleared all the rumours about quitting TV industry after getting into the big screen arena. She was then in news for her review on the new show called 21 Sarfarosh: Sarhagarhi leading by her rumoured boyfriend Mohit Raina. She also wished her fans for the Valentine’s Day and cleared that she is not having any plans for the day and both are busy in shooting. It’s good news for her fans that she will be coming back to the TV industry with many other exciting and happening shows.