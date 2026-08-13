‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Breaks Silence On FIR, Denies Threat Allegations: ‘I Have Been Cooperative With Police’

Singer Rahul Sipligunj has responded to the controversy surrounding an FIR in Visakhapatnam that names him among several people accused of allegedly threatening and harassing a woman in connection with a marriage dispute. The RRR singer addressed the allegations in a recent interview, denying reports that he had gone into hiding or stopped cooperating with authorities. Sipligunj said he had remained available to the police and questioned the way the case had been presented in sections of the media.

What Did Rahul Sipligunj Say About The FIR?

Sipligunj said his connection to the case stems from Karupurapu Rahul Reddy, who he described as a relative of his wife, Harinya Reddy. According to the singer, Reddy and the woman involved had been in a relationship, but their relationship eventually deteriorated. Sipligunj further claimed that the two parties have since reached a compromise. He also alleged that the woman told him the lawyer she had approached was responsible for leaking details of the FIR.

The singer maintained that he was not directly involved in the dispute and said he was “only answerable to the victim and the law”.

What Does The Police Say?

The police version differs from Sipligunj’s account. According to a statement attributed to ACP CH Ambedkar, a woman approached the MVP Colony police station on June 12, alleging that she had met Rahul Reddy through Bumble and entered a relationship with him after he allegedly promised marriage. Police said she subsequently alleged that members of Reddy’s family and others, including Sipligunj, threatened her and asked her to move on.

A case was registered against 16 people, and the complaint was later transferred to the Women’s Police Station for investigation. The police have not indicated that the matter has been closed.

Who Is Rahul Sipligunj?

Sipligunj is best known internationally for singing “Naatu Naatu” alongside Kaala Bhairava in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, turning the Hyderabad-born independent singer into a global name. He also won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 and has remained active in Telugu music and entertainment. Sipligunj got engaged to Harinya Reddy in August 2025.

For now, the allegations remain under investigation, and Sipligunj’s claims about a compromise have not been independently established by the police statement cited in reports.