Nach Baliye 10: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana is among the most talked-about celebrity on social media. From her Punjabi songs, social media posts to her bond with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana knows how to win hearts. Asim Riaz showcased his new side to his fans during Bigg Boss when he confessed about his love for the diva. Even after the show came to an end, both of them continued with the same bond and are among the most loved duos of the industry.

After Bigg Boss, both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also collaborated for their first song Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar. The song showcased the cute chemistry of the duo and also garnered massive views on YouTube. Recently, there were reports that the duo was being approached for the show Nach Baliye 10. While interacting with a media portal, Himanshi Khurana opened up about the same subject and said that there is no confirmation about the project due to the ongoing lockdown.

Himanshi Khurana said that she doesn’t know how will the things be taken forward after the lockdown. Further, there are also reports that Himanshi Khurana might also collaborate with beau Asim Riaz for two more love songs, but nothing has been announced officially.

Also Read: Keh Gayi Sorry teaser: Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill share undeniable chemistry; song to release on this date

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana last appeared in song O Jaanwaale with Akhil Sachdeva, who is best known for Kabir Singh songs. The song showcases the problems that a married couple faces in a long-distance relationship. Watch O Jaanwale here-

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App