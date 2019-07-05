Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani, Shraddha Arya all set to rock the dance floor of Nach Baliye with their real-life partners. However, the partners of these famous TV actresses are yet to be revealed by the makers of the show.

One of the most-liked TV reality dance show, Nach Baliye, is all set for its grand premiere. This will be the 9th season of the show, which will be aired on 2nd July. As the list of the contestants has already been leaked, the viewers are quite excited about their favourite TV show’s premiere. The makers of the show have already dropped some promos on the social networking sites, giving a glimpse of some famous celebrity participants on the show. Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known for her character Komolika in Kausautii Zindagii Kay-1, will be one of the contestants. Her fan following will definitely boost the TRP of the show. Well, her better half has not been revealed yet.

Anita Hassanandani who played the role of Shagun Arora in the famous soap opera, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein, has also joined the fleet. The identity of her husband, Rohit Reddy, has not yet revealed too. Not only her, but the famous TV star Shraddha Arya, who is popularly known for her role in Kundli Bhagya went for the same by covering the face of her baliye Alam Makkar. Here is the latest promo of the show:

Famous celebrities and stars like Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Sourabh Raj Jain and Riddhima Jain, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Uravashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva will make their appearance on the show. The jury panel will be taken by the most famous actress of Bollywood Raveena Tandon with chorographer-Director Ahmed Khan. The show will be produced by the Bollywood Star Salman Khan. The show will be expected to go on air by the end of July.

