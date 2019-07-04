Nach Baliye 9: The dance reality show has been news for quite some time for the updates regarding the contestants. Recently, reports revealed that Geeta Phogat's sister Babita Phogat will also participate with fiance Vivek Suhag.

Nach Baliye 9: Nach Baliye season 9 is just around the corner and has been making headlines for quite some time. Since the previous season was a big hit, the makers of the show are planning to make season 9 even bigger than season 8. Talking about the current season’s theme, it will feature ex-couples with the current ones. Moreover, this season will be judged by Raveena Tandon, Ahmad Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar and will be hosted by Manish Paul.

Earlier, there were reports that Sunil Grover along with Jennifer Winget will host the show but due to some reasons, Manish Paul was later finalised. Recently, the reports revealed that Wrestler Babita Kumar Phogat will also participate in the show with her fiance Vivek Suhag, who is also a wrestler. Earlier the reports revealed that Geeta Phogat with her husband Pawan will appear in the show but later on it got cleared that it was the other Dangal girl.

Currently, celebrities like Shantanu Maheshwari with Nityaami Shirke, Rochelle Rao with Keith Sequeira, Faisal Khan with Muskaan Kataria, Prince Narula with Yuvika Chaudhary, Sourabh Raj Jain with Riddhima Jain, Vindu Dara Singh with Dina Umarova, Vishal Aditya Singh with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia with ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdev will participate in the show.

Reports also reveal that Salman Khan will be producing the show this time. Moreover, Gold actor Mouni Roy will perform the opening act on the dance reality show. Reports reveal that Mouni will perform a classic number on the show.

