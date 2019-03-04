Nach Baliye 9: One of the most popular dance reality show which features celebrity couples is going to be back with a bang. There is a flood of rumors regarding the deets of the show and people eagerly want to know the candidate's list. Well, Jennifer Winget's name is also surfacing the internet as the makers have made a mind to take her on-board as a host. Here's what we know!

Nach Baliye is one of the most popular reality show franchise which becomes a massive hit as soon as it gets aired. Rumors about the 9th season of Nach Baliye has taken the internet by a storm. From the host to the candidates’ list, everything has left fans wondering as many names are surfacing on the internet. Recently, a source revealed to a leading media firm that Jennifer Winget is being finalized to host the show. The source was also noted saying that Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular celebrities who has even ranked 14th in a poll conducted by a magazine on the top TV personalities of 2018. And her popularity is one of the reasons the makers want to pitch her into the show.

The male host who will accompany Jennifer is not finalized yet but the hunt is on. The organizers are considering a few popular names of TV stars but nothing is official until now. Well, taking Jennifer Winget on-board will certainly prove good for the show as the actor has a massive fan following and her glam game is always on-point.

Jennifer Winget recently gave two splendid performances and the roles were poles apart. First, she rocked as Zoya on Bepannaah and the as Maya in Beyhadh. About the show, Nach Baliye season 9, the makers are trying to make it as exciting as possible by pitching in many actors. Some of the names include Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Sumedh Mudgalkar-Mallika Singh, and even Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff.

