Bollywood actor Govinda, who recently appeared in reality dance show Nach Baliye, got angry after a contestant performed an act on Bhojpuri avatar. Watch the viral video here!

Nach Baliye 9: Iconic Bollywood actor Govinda, who is known as one of the best comedians and dancers in the industry, recently appeared as a guest judge on the popular Indian dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 where he stunned everyone with his dance with Raveena Tandon on their iconic song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. However, things turned sour after Govinda got angry over a contestant’s performance as a Bhojpuri avatar.

A video was shared by Star Plus’s official Twitter handle on Sunday in which we see Govinda getting angry on a contestant who was dressed as an Avatar and spoke to Govinda in Bhojpuri which for some reason made the actor very angry. In the video, we see Govinda saying that some people like to insult others and it is a very bad thing. However, what actually happened that made Govinda angry will be known once the episode is aired on national television.

Earlier in the month, Govinda made headlines after he said that the makers of Hollywood blockbuster Avatar had approached him to play a role in the movie but he rejected it as he did not want to paint his body blue. However, we are assuming that this could be one of the reasons why the actor got so angry at the contestant. Govinda visited the sets of the show along with wife Sunita Ahuja. However, the most lovable moment of his visit was his re-union with Raveena Tandon, who is a judge on the show.

Now that Govinda has walked in to #NachBaliye9, we can’t keep calm about how fun this episode is going to be 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fNLfTMoY0m — StarPlus (@StarPlus) August 10, 2019

The 'Avatar meets Govinda' moment which was considered to be a humour-filled act turned out to be a serious one, especially for Govinda! But why?

Find out on #NachBaliye9, Tonight at 8pm on StarPlus & Hotstar : https://t.co/i06fXI5Kf8@TandonRaveena @khan_ahmedasas @ManishPaul03 pic.twitter.com/iy4N2kaHmS — StarPlus (@StarPlus) August 10, 2019

Govinda and Raveena have starred in several Bollywood blockbusters such as Dulhe Raja, Pardesi Babu, Aunty No 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among many others and they re-created their magic on the sets of Nach Baliya season 9 after they performed on their evergreen song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App