Nach Baliye 9: Mouni Roy who will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Nach Baliye 9 with Salman Khan. Mouni Roy as er reports will be doing Kathak on Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank.

Nach Baliye 9: Mouni Roy who is best known for her performance in Naagin is all set to showcase her kathak skills at the Salman Khan production dance reality show Nach Balie this year! Salman Khan who after hosting Bigg Boss turned producer for the television reality show, Kapil Sharma has added one more to his kitty- Nach Baliye 9.

The show has been making headlines from quite a few days and the best reason to watch it is that there is going to be a twist this season and it is- Ex-lovers coming together and keeping their grudges aside to win the Dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Now as new reports flood in, there are speculations that Mouni Roy will do the opening act of the show and will also introduce contestants with Salman Khan. If reports go by, Mouni Roy will be dancing to Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank and other tracks.

The source close to show said that the show will be pre-recorded and she will join Salman Khan and contestants for a brief segment. She had earlier revealed in an interview that she has always dreamt to do kathak as a little girl.

Meanwhile, the busy actress who started her Bollywood career with Akshay Kumar in Gold will now be seen in rumored boyfriend Ayan Mukherji’s directorial venture Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Made in China, and Bole Chudiyan but was removed from the movie when called unprofessional.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App