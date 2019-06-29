Nach Baliye 9: As the upcoming season of dance reality show Nach Baliye makes all the right buzz, latest reports say that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in talks to be the first celebrity guests. It is speculated that the couple is in talks to grace the premiere episode, which will be shot in the second week of July.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in talks to be the first celebrity guests of Nach Baliye 9.

Nach Baliye 9: One of the biggest dance reality shows of India, Nach Baliye is all set to back on the small screens. Unlike the past years, the new season promises to go bigger and better as Bollywood megastar Salman Khan comes on-board as the producer of the show. As the new promos of Nach Baliye continue to raise excitement, this latest speculation will make you eagerly wait for the show premiere.

According to the latest buzz, Bollywood’s Ram and Leela aka Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been approached to grace the opening episode as celebrity guests. Since the duo will be shooting for their upcoming film 83 in July, it is yet to be seen if they will be able to make it in the second week of July for Nach Baliye premiere.

Spilling details about the development, a source told a news portal that talks are on with Ranveer and Deepika to make an appearance and, if all goes well, there will be the first celebrity guests on the show. The source added that the first episode of Nach Baliye will be shot in July’s second week. Interestingly, Salman Khan will also be part of the opening episode to introduce all the celebrity contestants. Therefore, it would be interesting to see Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share the Nach Baliye stage.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film 83 and will later be seen in films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has turned a producer for her upcoming projects like Chhapaak and 83.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App