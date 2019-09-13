Nach Baliye 9 promo: The Star Plus much-awaited and highest TRP hitting show Nach Baliye 9 is creating the right buzz and recently Judge Raveena Tandon indulge in a heated argument with contestant Urvashi Dholakia. Watch the video.

Nach Baliye 9 Promo: Reality shows without its ‘Drama Factor’ is quiet incomplete as it misses all the TRP factor, Nach Baliye 9 is currently creating a buzz all over the television as it has all the necessary elements to hook the Indian audiences. From drama to dance it has it all, Nach Baliye is one of the most-watched reality TV show as it ranks high in the TRP chart.

Nach Baliye 9 has been hosted by choreographer Ahmed Khan, actress Raveena Tandon, Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa. The makers of the show came up with an interesting concept, in which celeb couples and their ex-flames has been participating together. The first episode was released on July 19th.

Recent promo unveils the wild card entries of Anuj Sachdeva-Urvashi Dholakia and Kabir Singh Jodi Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, will get another chance to be in the show. During the show Urvashi Dholia and judge Raveena Todon indulged into the heated argument, Raveena slammed Uravshi for talking wrong about the show to which Urvashi replied we never get the chance to speak up on the show.

However, both the Jodi has won millions of heart with their ace performances and especially Kabir Singh Jodi there adorable fights has made them popular couple of the show. Recently Govinda as a judge appeared in the show and passed comment on Madhurima and Vishal Aditya Singh’s relationship.

Govinda said forced relationship never works, he also added that he hates those who are not loyal to their partners, commenting on Kabir Singh Jodhi. Vishal in a recent interview said, he is desi and not financially strong, so Madhurima is ashamed of him and gets violent sometimes, she abuses him, but now all this is affecting his work and he needs a break from all this.

