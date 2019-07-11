Nach Baliye 9: A video of Salman Khan was leaked from the sets of Nach Baliye 9 in which he is mimicking reporters headlines about his personal life. Apart from this, he also talks about his marriage, ex-girlfriends and all rumours about him.

Nach Baliye 9: The upcoming couple based show Nach Baliye 9 is slated to go air on July 19, 2019 on Star Plus. It is being produced by Salman Khan and he will be seen between the episodes once the show starts. This time the theme of the show has been twisted and a lot of ex-couples have been added to the latest season.

Recently, a video from the sets of Nach Baliye 9 went viral where Salman Khan is making fun of headlines that feature his personal life. He also talks about his marriage, ex-girlfriends and fake rumours about him. It will be interesting to see the first episode of the new season.

Fans will be happy to know that Salman Bhai might judge a few episodes of this season. The show will definitely create huge buzz if Salman comes between the episodes. He will also make his appearance in the opening episode where he will introduce the contestant to the audience.

Watch the viral video:

Meanwhile, confirmed participants of Nach Baliye 9 will be Urvashi Dholakia with ex-Anuj Sachdev, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, Vishal Aditya Singh with ex-Madhurima, Arya and Alam Makkar, Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria and more.

On the work front, Salman Khan is working on his next blockbuster Dabangg 3 which will release by the end of the year. He was last seen in Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif making the movie a big hit.

