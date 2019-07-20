Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan who has left us impressed with his stellar performances on the silver screen has stepped into small screen. The actor is presently producing a dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 9. During the premiere of the episode, he said it's the beautiful thing to being friends with your ex.

Nach Baliye 9: Being friends with your ex? Well, not many relationship mongers would agree with this. However, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan doesn’t belong to this category. Yes, during the Nach Baliye season 9 episode premiere, Salman Khan said that it’s a beautiful thing to have friendly terms with your ex. Salman Khan gave this statement when TV star Urvashi Dholakia took the centre stage with her former lover Anuj Sachdev as one of the contestants.

Urvashi Dholakia said she and him were together for 4 years before realising their break-up. Yet, Anuj and she shared cordial relations toward each other. At this moment, Salman Khan opened up on believing a friendly relationship with his ex-girlfriends. He said it’s the most beautiful thing in the world. He also said that he had no issues working with any of his former girlfriends. At the same time, he has high regards for all the women who had been a part of his life.

Adorable isn’t it?

Now we’ve understood the secret behind the wonderful camaraderie shared between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The duo shared dating each other and continued their relationship for years. Later, they moved on still their rapport with each other can give anyone make envy. Duo had appeared in several movies such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and many more.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan also appeared together in Bharat. Bharat is based on 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. Mostly the shooting took place in locations such as Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab and Delhi.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat featuring Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif has been roped in for Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. While Salman Khan will appear in Dabangg 3 and Inshallah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App