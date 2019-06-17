Nach Baliye 9 has been making a lot of headlines as the new concept of ex-lovers will be introduced this season. Reports suggest that Urvashi Dholakia and her former boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva will be participating in the show/

This year, the new season of popular Indian television dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 will have a brand new and interesting concept in which not the married couples or lovers but former couples and lovers will be participating in the show.

Now, in the latest update from the show, it has been revealed that television actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is best known for her role as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be participating in Nach Baliye 9 along with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

Talking about choosing to participate in the show, Urvashi Dholakia said that she that her love and passion for dance made her chose this show as she feels that she will be able to learn a lot from the platform of Nach Baliye.

She also said that she loves dancing as much as she loves acting and this is a great opportunity. Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most popular television actresses who is best known for her role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001-2008).

She has also starred in popular daily soaps such as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, among many others. Urvashi Dholakia is also a former Bigg Boss winner.

She participated in the 6th season of the popular and controversial reality show and emerged as the winner of the season. Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by none other than Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and fans are very excited to see this new concept in the show.

