Nach Baliye season 9: The celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 is all set to begin in the month of July of 2019. It is one of the most watched shows of the TV small screens. This year, the show is being produced by Salman Khan. Rumours has it that Shahid Kapoor will judge the show along with the wife Mira Rajput. This time, Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover will host the dance reality show.

There is no end to the excitement of fans to watch the season 9 contestants. The curiosity to know about the contestants has also no bounds.

1. Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal

A popular TV actor’s character Komolika will be participating on the show with her real-life boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky Jaiswal had been a constant support of Hina Khan when she participated Bigg Boss season 11.



2. Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy

Amidst Anita Hassnandani’s pregnancy, the news is doing the rounds on the internet that Anita and Rohit are participating on the show.

3. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The much-in-love and married couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will appear on the dance show.

4. Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka

Popular TV actor Drashti will be seen dancing on the show with husband Neeraj. Drashti Dhami, who got married with her long term beau Neeraj Khemka, on February 21, 2015. The two got married in Mumbai at a garden wedding.

5. Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla, the most loved couple is all set to appear in the season 9.

6. Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari Kumari

Cricketer Sreesanth gained a lot of popularity after Bigg Boss. He will be appearing with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari on the show.

7. Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh

Popular TV actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh will be seen dancing this season.

8. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood

Famous TV couple Divya Aggarwal and Varun Sood will also be seen in the show dancing together on the small screen.

9. Sana Khan and Melvis Louis

Sana Khan will also participate with the choreographer boyfriend Melvis on the show.

10. Kavita Kaushik and Ronit Biswas

Actor Kavita Kaushik will be seen with husband Ronit on the show.

This year 2019’s contestant list is already out, and, like every year, the contestants seemed to be extremely excited and enthusiastic for their new journey of their dance.

