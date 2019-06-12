Nach Baliye season 9: The Television dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 is finally happening and to make the news official the makers recently released the official promo starring Salman Khan on the internet and it has got fans excited! Take a look at the Nach Baliye season 9 jodi's inside!

Nach Baliye season 9: The reality dance drama reality show Nach Baliye 9 is finally happening and the fans cant keep calm! The makers of the reality-based TV show recently released its offcial promo on the internet and got fans excited! The promo starring Salman Khan is filled with silhouettes and masquerades which goes with the theme of the dance reality show.

The boomerang video has crossed 2.3 million views on youtube and the comments section is full of compliments and appreciations from his 23 million plus fans who are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air. If reports go by, Bharat star Salman Kahn recently revealed in an interview with a leading daily that this year Nach Baliyte season 9 us going to all about entertainment and will star ex jodis and lovers together!

The Nach Baliye season 9 will go on air from July mid onwards and this year Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has been roped in for Nach Baliye season 9.

Check out the boomerang video of Salman Khan here:

Apart from Nach Baliye season 9, Salman Khan has his hands full with Tv productions as well as back to back movies. The star who is also producing The Kapil Sharma season 2 has already signed movies ahead of the year and will be next seen in Dabangg 3, Kick 2 and many more and now Nach Baliye season 9. The last season winners were Divyanka Tripathi and her hubby Vivek Dahiya.

Talking about ex-lovers who will be participating in the tv show as per rumors are- Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic.

Take a look at some dance performances here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App