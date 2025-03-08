Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

The film follows Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), an ambitious young man aiming to study law and secure a stable career. Opposite him, Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) is a girl who values love over ambition.

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, premiered on Netflix on March 7. However, early viewer reactions on X (formerly Twitter) indicate that the romantic drama has not met expectations.

Nadaaniyan Movie Review

The film follows Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), an ambitious young man aiming to study law and secure a stable career. Opposite him, Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) is a girl who values love over ambition.

Their paths intertwine when Pia offers Arjun ₹25,000 per week to pretend to be her boyfriend. As their agreement unfolds, their relationship becomes more complex, leading to a whirlwind of emotions, drama, and passion.

Alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film features seasoned actors Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. Nadaaniyan is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

What Is The Internet Saying About Nadaaniyan?

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the movie. Many expressed that Nadaaniyan failed to deliver on its initial promise, leaving viewers underwhelmed. While some appreciated the fresh pairing of Ibrahim and Khushi, others felt the storyline lacked depth and emotional impact.

Rating: ⭐️½#Nadaaniyan is UNBEARABLE. #IbrahimAliKhan makes one of the worst debuts ever. He is crap with zero expressions, poor dialogue delivery & no screen presence. The film is DULL, lifeless snoozefest with a weak plot & terrible execution. AVOID IT. 👎👎#NadaaniyanReview… pic.twitter.com/NEVeNOJ62B — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) March 7, 2025

Never had any expectations abt the film or the acting of these 2 .. But these r not even good looking/ easy on the eyes onscreen 😭😭

These 2 look good in pictures but not in motion . Negative screen presence pro max #Nadaaniyan #NadaaniyanReview #Naadaniyaan https://t.co/RKvzUP6NnB — pvksrkian (@pvksrkian220) March 7, 2025

#NadaaniyanReview : Nadaaniyan didn’t work for me. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s performances felt inorganic, and their chemistry lacked depth. The storytelling was weak, relying on the overused “rich girl” trope without bringing anything fresh to the table. pic.twitter.com/1G4XBzKX7W — Iraa Paul (@paul_iraa) March 7, 2025

#Nadaaniyan was terribly disappointing, even with zero expectations. A good script, better casting, and some actual sensible effort might have saved it. #IbrahimAliKhan? Not ready. Not even close. #KhushiKapoor some what better than the male lead.#NadaaniyanReview pic.twitter.com/kypYxYGkOL — Abhi (@cinephileabhi) March 7, 2025

With mixed reviews coming in, it remains to be seen whether Nadaaniyan will gain traction on Netflix over time. Will it find an audience despite the initial criticism? Time will tell.