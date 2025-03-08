Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

The film follows Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), an ambitious young man aiming to study law and secure a stable career. Opposite him, Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) is a girl who values love over ambition.

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, premiered on Netflix on March 7. However, early viewer reactions on X (formerly Twitter) indicate that the romantic drama has not met expectations.

The film follows Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), an ambitious young man aiming to study law and secure a stable career. Opposite him, Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) is a girl who values love over ambition.

Their paths intertwine when Pia offers Arjun ₹25,000 per week to pretend to be her boyfriend. As their agreement unfolds, their relationship becomes more complex, leading to a whirlwind of emotions, drama, and passion.

Alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film features seasoned actors Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. Nadaaniyan is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

What Is The Internet Saying About Nadaaniyan?

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the movie. Many expressed that Nadaaniyan failed to deliver on its initial promise, leaving viewers underwhelmed. While some appreciated the fresh pairing of Ibrahim and Khushi, others felt the storyline lacked depth and emotional impact.

With mixed reviews coming in, it remains to be seen whether Nadaaniyan will gain traction on Netflix over time. Will it find an audience despite the initial criticism? Time will tell.

