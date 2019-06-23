Nadigar Sangam elections: Prominent South artists like Vijay, Suriya and Vishal and others showed up to cast their vote at the Nadigar Sangam elections that took place in Chennai on June 23. Read the article to know more.

Nadigar Sangam elections: Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya and Vishal and other stars arrive to vote

Nadigar Sangam elections: The Nadigar Sangam elections that were held today on June 23 saw the arrival of many South film stars to cast their vote. Among those spotted were prominent stars like Vijay, Vishal, Suriya and Vikram and many others.

The Nadigar Sangam, popularly known as the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) is a union for film, TV and stage actors in Tamil Nadu. The elections are held for the voting of leading positions like the President, General Secretary among various other posts.

Kollywood has essentially split into two factions due to the announcement of the elections. Tensions were high at the venue owing to the arrival of both groups, one led by former President R Sarathkumar and the other by actor Vishal.

The Registrar of Societies had expressed his concern for the electoral rolls which led the elections for the SIAA being suspended indefinitely. This decision was stayed by the Tamil Nadu High Court, giving the green light to the elections. The declaration of results will be conducted only after the High Court’s next hearing which is scheduled on July 8.

With the increasing disparity in the functioning of the SIAA, the government of Tamil Nadu interjected and appointed an IAS officer to be in charge of all proceedings until the time of the elections. N Shekhar had been appointed as the officer of the Tamil Film Producers Council and will be presiding over the office until the situation is resolved. Shekhar will be replaced by the newly elected president once votes are counted.

The Nadigar Sangam, based in Chennai, was formed in 1952 and is made up of 3000 members and elections take place every three years.

