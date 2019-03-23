After the success of Gully Boy, Naezy is all set to create a buzz on social media again with his track Aafat. Recently, Gully Beat shared on their official social media platforms about the upcoming track on the application. Earlier to this Nakul Sahdev, Ishaan Khattar, Vijay Verma also shared their own versions on the application.

Enjoying the humongous success of Gully Boy, Naezy is now coming on the special application launched by the makers of the film with his much popular track Aafat. Announcing his track Aafat Wapas Aa Raha Hai on Gully Beat app, the makers created a stir amongst underground rap fans. The official handle of Gully Beat shared Tayyar Ho Jayo #AafatWapas key liye! Earlier, the rappers from the film Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Verma, as well as industry fanatics Ishaan Khatter shared their versions of raps on the Gully Beat app. Naved Shaikh aka Naezy is one of the most popular and loved underground rappers. Gully Boy is loosely based on the lives of Naezy and Divine and presents the upliftment of underground rap.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has introduced the world to the underground rappers promoting the talent of the streets. The rooted tale of the struggling underground rapper in the slums of Mumbai, Gully Boy chronicles the journey of Murad as he achieves fame through his rapping. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment along with Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film released in February and has been enjoying a victorious run at the box office.

The Director of the film Zoya Akhtar is one of the hard working filmmakers and has again created a buzz in the digital debut with the series Made In Heaven. Just after 22 days of Gully Boy’s release, Zoya came up with the web series idea and released the show. Earlier to this, Zoya has come up with films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakbe Do and many more.

Talking about the application Gully Beat, it has reached new heights, when the stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took to their social media platform to share their videos of rapping. After which many stars like Vijay Varma, Nakul Sahdev, Ishaan Khattar, who also rapped and uploaded videos using the application. The app gives the user the opportunity to create a profile and then compose a track while using different features like sing along Karaoke and to record new lyrics with pre-existing beats. It seems like the popularity of the film has very well reflected in the popularity of the application which has actually witnessed strong growth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More