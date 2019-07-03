Indian actress Nafisa Ali resumes work, asking for more roles after her recent battle with cancer. The actress reportedly wants to do elegant roles. Also goes on to talk about Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood.

Bengali actress Nafisa Ali, in her recent Instagram post, is looking fit and healthy after her torturous battle with cancer. The actress posted a selfie proudly showing off her bald head, asking for more elegant roles in Bollywood now that she is back to acting.

Nafisa made a name for herself with her brilliant roles in films like Major Saab, alongside Amitabh Bachchan which came out in 1998 and 2007’s Life In A…Metro. The veteran actress took to her social media platforms to share a black and white picture, marking her re-entry into acting.

Following her struggle with stage 3 cancer, the actress has asked for more elegant roles. In the caption to her post, Nasifa stated that she is looking for a perfect script for a senior actor and revealed that she wants to work to express her emotions rather than being dictated to do so.

Nafisa also went on to speak about Zaira Wasim and her recent decision to quit Bollywood on the grounds of her career interfering with her religious faith. Pertaining to this, Nafisa stated that she understood Zaira’s decision by comparing it to her younger self that starred in the 1979 film Junoon.

Nafisa revealed that she received a lot of job offers owing to her role in Junoon but, like Zaira, did not have much family support. Living in Mumbai alone, Nafisa battled her father’s wishes to not work in the film industry as women were not supposed to be a part of cinema. Nasifa further stated that the pressure was too much for her to handle and when she looks back to her 20-year-old self, she can sympathize with Zaira’s decision.

Nafisa goes on the state that she wishes that she stood up against her father and followed her own dreams.

