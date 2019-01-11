Veteran actor Nafisa Ali recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this inspiring picture sharing the details of her third chemotherapy session. In November 2018, the actor broke out the news on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with cancer. In her recent post, the Life In A Metro actor said that she is looking forward to getting well soon. She further thanked all the fans for their blessings, which gives her hope and courage.

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this inspiring picture sharing the details of her third chemotherapy session. In November 2018, the actor broke out the news on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with cancer. In her recent post, the Life In A Metro actor said that she is looking forward to getting well soon. She further thanked all the fans for their blessings, which gives her hope and courage. Earlier on November 17, 2018, Ali revealed the news about her illness with a post carrying a picture of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Coming to her recent post, the actor has been receiving best wishes in the comment section from her followers. A few days ago, Ali shared a series of pictures with her family as she welcomed the new year. She was seen all in smiles as posing along with her mother, daughters and son in the pictures. Before we say much, here’s take a look at Ali’s recent post:

A few hours ago, the actor criticised her fellow fraternity for being a partner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned PR. “Felt sad to see my Fraternity being part of PM’s planned PR … I will pray that the truth is exposed and the closed door planning of divide & rule is understood . I worry for the Constitutional rights of every Indian . I was in Gujarat soon after the riots and will never forget the reality of what I saw . I pray for the Unity of India,” wrote Nafisa in her post.

