Nag Panchami 2026: From Sridevi’s ‘Main Teri Dushman’ To ‘Nagin Dance’, 10 Filmi Songs That Made Snakes A Bollywood Staple

For generations, the snake has occupied a fascinating place in Indian mythology, folklore and cinema. And if Bollywood has taught audiences anything, it is that a snake does not necessarily have to hiss to make an entrance. As India observes Nag Panchami on August 17, 2026, the festival once again brings the serpent to the centre of cultural conversations. Traditionally dedicated to the worship of Nag Devta, Nag Panchami is observed during Shukla Paksha Panchami in the month of Shravan. This year, it also coincides with the third Shravan Somwar, adding another layer of significance to the day.

Hindi films, meanwhile, created their own enduring mythology around snakes, complete with shape-shifting women, snake charmers, revenge dramas and, of course, unforgettable dance numbers.

Here are 10 filmi songs and performances that kept the naagin tradition alive on screen.

1. Man Dole Mera Tan Dole: Nagin (1954)

This is where the Bollywood snake-song tradition became truly iconic. Featuring Vyjayanthimala, the Lata Mangeshkar classic from Nagin became synonymous with the hypnotic sound of the been. The song was so influential that its melody became associated with snake-charming performances in popular culture.

2. Tere Sang Pyar Main Nahin Todna: Nagin (1976)

Reena Roy’s snake dance gave the 1976 Nagin another memorable musical moment. The song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, became one of the film’s standout attractions.

3. Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera: Nagina (1986)

If there is one song that defines Bollywood’s naagin dance, it is this Sridevi classic. Her performance opposite Amrish Puri became a piece of Hindi-film folklore and helped make Nagina a major success.

4. Ae Naagin Jaa Bas Apne Dware: Naag Panchmi

Less remembered today but particularly fitting for the festival, this Lata Mangeshkar number features Jayshree Gadkar pleading with a naagin. It remains one of the more distinctive snake-themed songs of its era.

5. The Snake Dance: Guide (1965)

Not every iconic snake performance came from a film literally titled Nagin. Waheeda Rehman’s mesmerising dance in Guide, built around S.D. Burman’s hypnotic musical arrangement, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most striking snake-inspired sequences.

6. Nagin Dance: Bajatey Raho (2013)

Decades after the classic snake films, Bollywood turned the naagin dance into a full-blown party anthem. Anmol Malik’s energetic track became a popular wedding and celebration favourite, complete with its unmistakable “nagin dance” hook.

7. Main Teri Dushman: The Dance That Outlived The Film

Even beyond Nagina, Sridevi’s snake-inspired performance has become a cultural reference point of its own. The characteristic swaying movements, dramatic expressions and snake-charmer imagery have been repeatedly recreated on television, at weddings and in popular culture.

8. The Nagin: Motif In Hisss (2010)

Mallika Sherawat’s Hisss returned to the shape-shifting serpent mythology with a distinctly modern horror treatment. Its music and snake imagery continued the long Bollywood tradition of combining danger, fantasy and seduction around the figure of the naagin.

9. The Been Melody That Keeps Returning

The legacy of Nagin‘s music stretches far beyond its original soundtrack. The instantly recognisable been-like theme has been sampled and reworked over the decades, demonstrating just how deeply the 1954 film embedded the sound of the snake charmer into Indian popular music.

10. Nagin Dance: The Bollywood Wedding Classic

Some filmi songs eventually escape their films completely, and the naagin dance is perhaps the best example. From weddings to parties, the exaggerated cobra-like moves inspired by Hindi cinema have become a familiar part of Indian popular culture. Even today, “nagin dance” is practically a genre of its own.

From Mythology To Pop Culture

The cinematic snake has evolved dramatically, from the mystical serpent of Nagin to Sridevi’s revenge-seeking shape-shifter and eventually the playful “nagin dance” seen at celebrations.

That may be Bollywood’s greatest trick: turning something as ancient and mysterious as serpent mythology into a song everyone knows how to dance to.