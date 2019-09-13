Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna will be starred together for an upcoming film titled Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu. The movie is produced by Dil Raju. Previously, it was Ashok Galla and iSmart Shankar's lead actor Nabha Natesh who were considered for the role. Later, Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna were considered for the role.

Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna have been paired opposite each other for an upcoming film titled Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu. The movie is produced by Dil Raju. Earlier, the movie was starred by Ashok Galla and iSmart Shankar’s lead actor Nabha Natesh. For some reason, the film didn’t take off properly but the producer had the rights.

According to the latest reports, Director along with the producer had worked on the script. However, it was later offered to actors Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna. But still, there is no official announcement regarding the project by the makers. But the fans were very curious to know more about the film. Ever since this news was broken, the fans are eagerly looking for the film’s release.

Rashmika Mandanna was previously seen in Dear Comrade and will be playing the role of Naga Chaitanya’s love interest in the film. the actor was earlier appeared in Dear Comrade, opposite Vijay Deverakonda essaying the role of a state-level player of woman’s cricket team. Fans and audience loved her role and applauded her widely.

Not just that, Naga Chaitanya has also been roped in for another project of the filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s next yet-untitled Telugu project along with Sai Pallavi has gone on floor. The project marks the maiden collaboration of the two actors.

Chaitanya is presently busy for shooting Telugu comedy film of Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh. This is for the first time that Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screen space with his uncle. Chaitanya was last seen in Majili.

