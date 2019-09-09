The much-loved couples of the southern film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are painting the Instagram world with red. Ever since the couple has exchanged wedding vows, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are being quizzed on personal life. Now after Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya was asked about having kids with Samantha

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are the much-loved couples of the southern film industry. Their personal life has gained attention more than ever. Post-wedding celebration, Samantha Akkineni has been bombarded with the family planning questions. Recently she gave answers very smartly, this time Naga Chaitanya was being quizzed regarding the same.

In a recent interview, he was being quizzed regarding the same. While speaking to leading daily he said that Naga Chaitanya laughed and then said that it would have happened soon. When he asked to describe his current life, Chaitanya referred to it as beautiful. He said that he was very thankful and nothing to ask for anymore. Many actors get annoyed with this kind of question, Naga took it sportingly.

In an earlier interview, Samantha Akkineni opened up about her pregnancy plans. In an interview to leading daily, she said that she quoted while speaking to a leading daily he child will be her universe and she had the greatest respect for working mothers. Her childhood was not as rosy like other children. Shet further added that for the adults who hadn’t experienced their childhood as rosy they wanted to give everything to their child. So, for the first few years, I would not be anywhere. That child would be everything for her.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular Instagram celebrities. Their Instagram is proof of their eternal love for each other. Mostly, their PDA photos and videos have garnered attention more than ever. Fans also equally like their photos and make sure to like them.

Let’s have a look at some of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s photos which had been a talk of the town recently.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App