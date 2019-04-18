Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to collaborate with director Ajay Bhupathi in his next film. Reports reveal that the director discussed the story with the actor. Chaitanya liked the story and immediately agreed for the project. Meanwhile, the producer Gemini Khan will bankroll the film and has already made the advance payment to the director.

Telugu actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is among the most talented actors of the industry, who misses no chance of creating a buzz with his talent and skill. The hardworking actor last appeared in the film Majili with wife Samantha Akkineni and debutante Divyanka Kaushik in lead roles The film garnered a positive response from the critics as well their fans and also broke many records at the box office. Reports suggested that the actor will soon collaborate with director Ajay Bhupathi, who is best known for film RX 100. Reports also revealed that earlier, the director also wanted to collaborate with Ram Pothineni and Nithiin but things were not in much favour.

Ajay discussed the entire story with Chaitanya and the actor liked the plot and agreed to the project. Reports reveal that the film will be bankrolled by Gemini Khan who has already made the advance payment to the director. Talking about the filmmaker, Ajay garnered limelight after his film RX 100. The romantic story featured Karthikeya and Payal Rajput in lead roles and created wonders at the box office.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will next appear in the film Venky Mama which is a multi-starrer film featuring Venkatesh Daggubati. The film will be helmed by Bobby aka KS Ravindra and is expected to hit the silver screen in December this year.

Naga Chaitanya did his debut in the film Josh in 2009 with the director Vasu Varma. The film performed averagely at the box office. After which, he signed his second film which was directed by Gautham Menon with her wife Samantha Akkineni, Ye Maaya Chesave and became a super hit film. Post to which he appeared in a series of hit films like Oka Laila Kosam, Bejawada, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Yuddham Sharanam and many more.

Talking about Majili, the project marked Chaitanya and Samantha’s first project after the wedding that took place in October 2017.

