Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all set for their second collaboration in their upcoming romantic drama film. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and the shoot of the film will begin from September this year. It seems that both the lead stars as well as the director are much-excited for their project and have shared the news on Twitter as well. Take a look

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is among the most hardworking stars who leave no stone unturned to impress his fans with his phenomenal acting skills and dedication towards his work. The actor has always proved himself on-screen and has always fulfilled the expectations of his fans by portraying different roles on-screen. Recently, reports revealed that filmmaker Sekhar Kammula is gearing up for his next project which will feature Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallabi in lead roles.

Film critic Jalapathy Gudelli recently announced about the film on Twitter. Reports reveal that the shoot of the film will begin from September. This is not the first when both the stars are collaborating, Sai and Chaitanya will be sharing the screens for the second time.

The director of the film Sekhar Kammula is currently working on the script of the film. Reports also reveal that Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his film Venky Mama, which also features Venkatesh. For Venky Mama, Chaitanya will be collaborating with his uncle for the first time and it will be interesting to see what the duo together present.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is currently busy with the shoot of Rana Duggabati’s Virataparvam. The film is making headlines since its inception and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. In the film, Sai Pallavi will portray the role of a Naxal. Sai was last seen in Suriya’s project NGK. Though the film couldn’t garner a positive response from the critics as well as fans the film managed to earn well at the box office.

It seems that Naga Chaitanya is much excited for his upcoming film with Sekar Kammula and also shared the news with his fans on Twitter.

Take a look:

Someone I’ve been wanting to work with from the time I started my career.Sekar Kammula.and it’s finally happening ! Another beautiful love story true in every way produced by Sunil Narang..shoot starts September 2019 !! Times are good..blessed..thank you for all the support #nc20 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) June 20, 2019

