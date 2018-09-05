Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has provided monetary aid to help people of Nagaland, affected by the floods in the state. The star met Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and donated Rs 1.25 crore to help aid relief efforts. Sushant donating towards Nagaland's relief fund is reminiscent of the time when Kerala was reeling under the worst floods in nearly a century.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is leaving no stone unturned to lend his support to flood-affected families. After donating 1 crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in Kerala, the actor has provided monetary aid to help people of Nagaland, affected by the floods in the state. The star met Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and donated Rs 1.25 crore to help aid relief efforts.

On Tuesday Nagaland CM Rio tweeted that he was ” moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland.”

I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/8ieoGohd0J — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

Earlier, Sushant had posted an image of his meeting with the CM and said, “Thank you Sir for your precious time. We, with our full force and determination, would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And this wonderful Gong does make a wonderful sound of friendship. Thanks once again Sir.”

Thank you Sir for your precious time. We,with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And this wonderful Gong does make a wonderful sound of friendship.

Thanks once again Sir.@Neiphiu_Rio 🙏🙏✊#NagalandFloods pic.twitter.com/PBrEl5RYLh — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 4, 2018

Sushant donating towards Nagaland’s relief fund is reminiscent of the time when Kerala was reeling under the worst floods in nearly a century.

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.

Lots and lots of love. FLY🦋

Cheers 🦋🌪🌏✊🙏🏻❤️#MyKerala 🌳☀️💪🙏🏻❤️#KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More